iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XVV. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 112,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Shares of XVV opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

