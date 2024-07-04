iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 83,877 shares.The stock last traded at $38.66 and had previously closed at $38.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

