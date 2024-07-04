iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.86

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.86 and traded as low as C$36.30. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.31, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.11.
