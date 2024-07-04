iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

