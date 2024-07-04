iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.