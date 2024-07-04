iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 175,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 513,684 shares.The stock last traded at $120.43 and had previously closed at $120.31.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
