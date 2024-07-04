iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 175,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 513,684 shares.The stock last traded at $120.43 and had previously closed at $120.31.

The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

