IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,324,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PG opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.