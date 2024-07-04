IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

