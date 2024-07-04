Jason Darby Sells 4,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMAL opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

