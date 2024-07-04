Jefferies Financial Group Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.