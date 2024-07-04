Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.