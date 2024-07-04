Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 23,188 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

