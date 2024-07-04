Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,313,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,012,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,729 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

