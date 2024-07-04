Jonathan Slonin Sells 2,836 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Slonin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $40.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

