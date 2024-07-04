Joseph Stilwell Sells 100,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KFS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 324,534 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

