JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get British Land alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

BLND opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity at British Land

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders purchased a total of 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.