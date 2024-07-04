JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

