JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $561.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 565.32 ($7.15). JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 561 ($7.10), with a volume of 104,535 shares.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The company has a market capitalization of £305.80 million and a P/E ratio of -48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L)

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.