Julia Aijun Wang Sells 472 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $147.98 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

