Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,444 shares of company stock worth $5,449,841 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

