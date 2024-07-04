Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 4.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.86. 83,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 394,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,999,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.