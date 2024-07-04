Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,500 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Doximity alerts:

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00.

Doximity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

View Our Latest Report on Doximity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.