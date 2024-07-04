Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

