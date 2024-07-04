Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KYTX stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($12.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
