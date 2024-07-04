Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

TMUS opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

