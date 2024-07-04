Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lear alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 0.3 %

LEA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $112.55 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.