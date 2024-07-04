Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

