Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $491.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.