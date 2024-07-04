Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 4,166 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 266,612 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

