Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

