Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.47. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 151,659 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 5.3 %
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
