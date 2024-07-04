Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.12. The stock has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

