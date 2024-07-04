LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $16,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

