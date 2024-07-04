Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 775,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,616,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 5,000.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

