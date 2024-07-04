MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its position in MarketAxess by 88.3% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

