Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mattel were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 161.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mattel by 44.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Mattel by 548.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

