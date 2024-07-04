Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 8,038 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Paysign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paysign by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

