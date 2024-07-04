Maurice J. Duca Sells 5,200 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 5,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total transaction of $1,273,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after buying an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 344.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $18,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

