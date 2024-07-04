Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2,701.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,353.69 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,296.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

