Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

