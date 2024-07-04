Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1,893.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

