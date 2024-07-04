MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $19.72. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.