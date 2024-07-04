MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 3.8% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.41. 119,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,113,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

