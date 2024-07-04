MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 58,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,481,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in MINISO Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in MINISO Group by 95,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 735,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 735,052 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

