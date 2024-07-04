Monument Capital Management Acquires 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,925,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 359,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $187.39 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.