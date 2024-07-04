Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 19,030 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.