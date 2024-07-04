Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

