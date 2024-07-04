Monument Capital Management Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $953,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

ESRT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.