Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

