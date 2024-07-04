Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $301.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $188.97 and a one year high of $316.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.16 and a 200 day moving average of $291.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Morningstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

